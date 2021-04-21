WeAreTogether Wednesday: Egg-celent Get Stuck In Easter Activity Programme a success!

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust has helped over 350 young people over Easter with their Get Stuck In Easter Activity Programme.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust has backed the free school meals initiative, providing 382 young people with food parcels, books and daily activity sheets over the two-week Easter break – a project we the Trust call 'Get Stuck In'.



The Department of Education and Spring North’s holiday activities fund have sponsored the Get Stuck In Easter Activity Programme, aiming to feed and entertain children in Blackburn with Darwen over the Easter holidays.



Staff at the Community Trust also hosted daily virtual events on social media, from sign language lessons, to dance classes and football skills tutorials, to entertain children aged four to twelve who have been stuck at home due to lockdown restrictions.



While children from struggling families are eligible for free school meals during term-time, parents are expected to provide food for them during school holidays and many families simply can’t afford to do this.



Now that children are learning from home because of the pandemic, the burden has once again fallen on needy families.





After footballer Marcus Rashford’s plea to the government to provide free school meals to children over the holidays, we wanted to ‘Get Stuck In’ and help out the community.



The Community Trust partnered with several primary schools in Blackburn for the programme, and children who are usually eligible for free school meals during term-time were also eligible for help through the Get Stuck In Programme during school holidays.



Struggling families were encouraged to apply for food and activity packages online, and then staff at the Community Trust delivered packages with a variety of ingredients and recipe leaflets to their homes.



The boxes contain enough food to last a week as well as daily activity packs to keep bored kids entertained.



Families have been overjoyed to receive these packages and the programme has been extremely popular.



We hope that the programme has been able to take a little pressure off struggling families in these challenging and unprecedented times by providing these food and activity packages and we will continue to support families in any way we can.



The Get Stuck In Programme started last summer, providing food to children over the summer holidays, and continued into the October, Christmas and Easter holidays.



The Community Trust is also planning to continue the successful scheme over summer and hopes to reach many more families in need – keep an eye on our social media pages for more details.