Fletcher: Let’s finish on a high

“We’re confident obviously from the weekend that we can go and get that win”

4 Hours ago

Ellie Fletcher says Rovers are striving to end the season as strongly as possible, ahead of the final away fixture of 2020-21.

The Blues return to FA Women’s Championship action on Sunday as they travel to face already-relegated London Bees at The Hive (2pm kick-off).

Fresh from a 5-2 victory in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fourth Round last weekend, Fletcher welcomed the nature of that result and how it has boosted morale within the group.

“It was a really good result,” the 21-year-old reflected. “It’s nice to score five goals and obviously get a positive result.

“But credit where credit is due, Wolves pushed us. I don’t think the scoreline fully reflects the game. They had a game plan, they played really well but I think we deserved it in the end.

“We had numerous different scorers and we are obviously looking to take that result into the league now.

“Just like us, London Bees will want to finish on a high. I think they’ve got a point to prove so it will be a really difficult game.

“But it’s one that we’re not going to shy away from. We’re confident obviously from the weekend that we can go there and get that win.”

Rovers sit seventh in the standings with two games to play and Fletcher believes they can look to use FA Cup progression as a catalyst for an improvement in league form, which has been patchy since the winter break.  

 “Our form of late has been disappointing and that’s something we want to rectify this weekend,” the former Liverpool player continued.

“I think the performances have been there, it’s just about being clinical in front of goal, which has let us down at times.

“And at the back we have been leaking a few goals, but if we put the complete performance together, I think we will definitely get a positive result.”

The full-back has shown versatility during this campaign, playing in central midfield and on the right of midfield on occasions during her 20 appearances, 16 of which have been starts.

She slotted back into the right-back role for the win over Wolves, which set up a fifth-round meeting with league rivals Charlton Athletic on Sunday 16 May.

The defender added: “Right-back is definitely my preferred position but obviously I’ll do my best wherever I get put and it’s a chance to learn more about different positions.

“I’ll just help the team as much as I can, but it was nice to move back into that role last weekend.

“We said it’s a chance for us to try and get one over on Charlton. I think the performances have been there against them.

“But we’ve struggled to get the three points so it’s definitely a chance to put that right.”


