Flaherty happy to be here

“The Club has got all the right ethos going forward that I really like and wanted to be a part of”

Just now

New Rovers goalkeeper Becky Flaherty hopes to help push the team forward after signing on an initial deal until the end of the current campaign.

The Northern Ireland international, recently part of the squad that qualified for the 2022 UEFA European Championships, was recruited outside the transfer window as an emergency signing due to injuries to Alex Brooks and Emma Bradley.

And the former Liverpool and Everton ‘keeper was delighted to come on board to a Club that she feels aligns with her own values and beliefs, whilst also offering the game time and competition required to progress in her career.

“I was really excited when I first found out that Rovers were interested in signing me,” Flaherty commented in her first interview since joining the Blues.

“To come and play and make my debut was just really exciting and I’m really happy to be here.

“I’ve always admired Rovers as a Club; they’ve always been around when I’ve been playing and it’s a Club that is so passionate.

“The Club has got all the right ethos going forward that I really like and wanted to be a part of. Everyone works hard and it’s a big team effort.

“Everyone’s been really nice to me and welcoming and I’ve really enjoyed it so far, so it’s been really good.”

The 23-year-old made her Rovers debut in the 3-2 defeat to London Bees last Sunday, but despite only having one training session with the team before her bow, she has been able to settle in quickly.

“Obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted,” Flaherty continued. “But on a personal level, just getting 90 minutes back playing in the Championship was a really big thing for me.

“I was just happy to be back playing and enjoying it again, which is something that I was really looking forward to doing.

“I was quite lucky as I already knew quite a lot of the girls coming in, so it’s been easier to transition in.”

At Sheffield United for most of the season and the Blades’ No.1 choice during 2019-20 before injury struck, Flaherty brings plenty of FA Women’s Championship experience.

She admitted that it will be a different experience to potentially come up against her former side at the weekend, with Rovers facing United on the final day of the league season this Sunday (2pm kick-off).

The Scotland-born shot-stopper added: “Because I’ve just left them it will be strange because I know what they’re about and a lot of my good friends are still playing there.

“So, it will be weird playing against them, but for me individually, if I play, I’m just going to do the best I can do for Blackburn and put in the best performance I can.

“I played a full season in the Championship last year, so I’ve been at this level before and I know what it’s about.

“I definitely hope that I can show what I’m about now too and help push Blackburn further up as well.”

Read more from Flaherty in Sunday’s digital matchday programme, which will be available to download and read for free on rovers.co.uk!


