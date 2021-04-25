Becky is a Blue!

Rovers Ladies can confirm the emergency signing of former Sheffield United goalkeeper Becky Flaherty until the end of the season.

The Northern Ireland international joins the Club following a 20-month spell with the Blades, where she made 13 appearances between the sticks.

Following stints at Barclays FA Women’s Super League sides Liverpool and Everton, the Scotland-born shot-stopper made the move to Sheffield United ahead of the 2019-20 season, playing every game until a hip injury curtailed her campaign in January.

The 23-year-old then suffered another setback which ruled her out of the start of 2020-21, before recently returning to fitness to be part of the Northern Ireland squad which qualified for the UEFA Women’s European Championships – the country’s first major tournament.

Manager Gemma Donnelly commented: "It’s great to have captured Becky to bolster our squad.

"We had originally looked to secure the services of Becky back in January and so she has been on my radar for a while now.

Having just returned home from the incredible Euro qualification for Northern Ireland, Becky will add experience and quality to our team and I am thrilled she has chosen Blackburn."

Due to injuries sustained by goalkeepers Alex Brooks and Emma Bradley, Flaherty is eligible to face London Bees in Rovers’ next FA Women’s Championship fixture.

Welcome to the Club, Becky!