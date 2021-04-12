Final day fixtures update

The EFL have confirmed the kick-off times for the final day fixtures, as well as the release date for next season’s fixtures.

Rovers’ home game against Birmingham City at Ewood Park on Saturday May 8th, along with all other final day fixtures in the Championship, will kick-off at 12.30pm.

The final round of League Two fixtures will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday May 8th, whilst the curtain will come down on the League One campaign on Sunday May 9th, kick-off 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the 2021-22 Sky Bet EFL fixtures will be released on Thursday June 24th at 9am.