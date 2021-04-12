Skip to site footer
Club News

Final day fixtures update

Rovers' season finale against Birmingham City on Saturday May 8 will kick-off at 12.30pm

2 Hours ago

The EFL have confirmed the kick-off times for the final day fixtures, as well as the release date for next season’s fixtures.

Rovers’ home game against Birmingham City at Ewood Park on Saturday May 8th, along with all other final day fixtures in the Championship, will kick-off at 12.30pm.

The final round of League Two fixtures will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday May 8th, whilst the curtain will come down on the League One campaign on Sunday May 9th, kick-off 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the 2021-22 Sky Bet EFL fixtures will be released on Thursday June 24th at 9am.


New Derby date agreed

1 Hour ago

Rovers and Derby County have agreed a new date for this weekend’s Championship fixture at Ewood Park.

Roverstore open for business!

3 Hours ago

Following the lifting of certain restrictions, we're delighted to announce the opening times for the Roverstore and Call Centre, starting from today.

“It means so much to score so many goals for this great club"

4 Hours ago

Milestone man Adam Armstrong was overjoyed to take his league tally to more than a half-century in Rovers colours following strikes number 50 and 51 against Cardiff City at the weekend.

Rapid SMART testing remains available at Ewood

5 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers are continuing to offer SMART Covid-19 tests at Ewood Park for people who have to leave their home for work during lockdown.

