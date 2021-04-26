Elliott nominated for the EA Sports Young Player of the Season!

Rovers' on loan youngster Harvey Elliott has been nominated for the EA Sports Young Player of the Season.

The Liverpool loanee, who has scored six times from his 40 appearances for Rovers this season, is on a three-man shortlist.

The trio in the running for the prize consists of Elliott, Reading’s Michael Olise and Max Aarons of Norwich City.

As sponsor of the award, EA Sports will be hosting an online vote, which goes live on Wednesday 28th April, equating to 25% of the overall result, with the other 75% made up of votes from the EFL Awards judging panel.



Nominations were debated at length by an expert judging panel earlier this month, with votes also compiled for the Championship, League One and League Two Teams of the Season which will be announced live on the night.



Other awards to be announced on the night include the Your Move Community Club of the Year - which Rovers have also been nominated for - and the PFA Player in the Community.



The Sir Tom Finney Award and Contribution to League Football Award, alongside the Screwfix Moment of the Season, will be announced on the night, as will the 2021 Mitre Goal of the Season.



Winners will be announced live at the EFL Awards on Sky Sports Football on Thursday 29 April.

Good luck, Harvey!