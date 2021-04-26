Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Elliott nominated for the EA Sports Young Player of the Season!

Harvey will be up against Michael Olise and Max Aarons for the prize

Just now

Sponsored by

Rovers' on loan youngster Harvey Elliott has been nominated for the EA Sports Young Player of the Season.

The Liverpool loanee, who has scored six times from his 40 appearances for Rovers this season, is on a three-man shortlist.

The trio in the running for the prize consists of Elliott, Reading’s Michael Olise and Max Aarons of Norwich City.

As sponsor of the award, EA Sports will be hosting an online vote, which goes live on Wednesday 28th April, equating to 25% of the overall result, with the other 75% made up of votes from the EFL Awards judging panel.

Nominations were debated at length by an expert judging panel earlier this month, with votes also compiled for the Championship, League One and League Two Teams of the Season which will be announced live on the night.

Other awards to be announced on the night include the Your Move Community Club of the Year - which Rovers have also been nominated for - and the PFA Player in the Community.

The Sir Tom Finney Award and Contribution to League Football Award, alongside the Screwfix Moment of the Season, will be announced on the night, as will the 2021 Mitre Goal of the Season.

Winners will be announced live at the EFL Awards on Sky Sports Football on Thursday 29 April.

Good luck, Harvey!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Confidence boosted ahead of Owls test

19 April 2021

Harvey Elliott admits Rovers will head to Hillsborough with a spring in their step following Friday night's win over Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers pair named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week!

19 April 2021

Sam Gallagher and Harvey Elliott have both been named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers pair named in FourFourTwo's top 50!

12 April 2021

Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott have both been named in FourFourTwo magazine's top 50 EFL players.

Read full article

Club News

Elliott: We need to remain as positive as possible

26 February 2021

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Vote now for your Player of the Year!

1 Hour ago

We all have our favourites ... but who has been Rovers’ standout performer this season?

Read full article

Club News

Arma all smiles after Terriers treble

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Huge reductions on training kit!

4 Hours ago

Rovers fans can bag themselves a bargain in the Roverstore sale, with whopping reductions on our Training kit range!

Read full article

Club News

Carter feeling the benefits from Brewers loan, says Mowbray

5 Hours ago

Burton Albion's upturn in fortunes has coincided with Hayden Carter's arrival at the Pirelli Stadium in January, and Tony Mowbray's been thrilled with the defender's development during his spell with...

Read full article

View more