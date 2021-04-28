Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5318 players and Club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with one positive case returned.

 A twice-weekly COVID-19 mandatory testing programme is now in place for all 72 Clubs, with Monday's results covering all tests undertaken from Monday 19 to Sunday 25 April. 71 EFL Clubs returned zero positive tests over this period.
 
Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate in line with latest Government guidance.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

7 April 2021

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5804 players and Club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with three positive cases returned.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

24 March 2021

One year on from the first Covid-19 lockdown, the EFL can confirm that it has recorded zero positive test results for the first time.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: FIVE SUBSTITUTES

18 November 2020

Following consultation with clubs, the EFL Board has agreed to increase the permitted number of substitutes to five in all Sky Bet EFL fixtures taking place from 12pm on Friday 20th November for the...

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

26 January 2021

The EFL can confirm that a total of 4794 players and Club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with 26 positive cases returned.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

The perfect result to mark my milestone

18 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Practice makes perfect

19 Hours ago

If at first you don't succeed try, try and try again.

Read full article

Club News

Ryan motivated for more

21 Hours ago

It's 150 senior starts and counting for Ryan Nyambe in Rovers colours, and the Namibian admits he already has his eyes set on the next milestone.

Read full article

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: SF - Kaminski 🆚 Dack

22 Hours ago

Read full article

View more