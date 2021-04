EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5318 players and Club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with one positive case returned.

A twice-weekly COVID-19 mandatory testing programme is now in place for all 72 Clubs, with Monday's results covering all tests undertaken from Monday 19 to Sunday 25 April. 71 EFL Clubs returned zero positive tests over this period.



Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate in line with latest Government guidance.