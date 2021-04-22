Skip to site footer
Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

3 Hours ago

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5597 players and Club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with 1 positive case returned.

A twice-weekly COVID-19 mandatory testing programme is now in place for all 72 Clubs, with today’s results covering all tests undertaken from Monday 12 to Sunday 18 April. 71 EFL Clubs returned zero positive tests over this period.

Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate in line with latest Government guidance.


Rovers fans can bag themselves a bargain in the Roverstore sale, with whopping reductions on our Training kit range!

Tony Mowbray believes Jarrad Branthwaite's season is over following an ankle injury picked up in training.

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park.

