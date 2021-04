Easter has arrived and we've got another egg-celent offer for supporters to take advantage of!

We've slashed prices on all kidswear to includes an extra 20% off already reduced kit and traningwear!

You'll have to hurry, with our offer ending at 23.59 on Tuesday 6th April!

So what are you waiting for? Support Rovers from home, wear your shirt with pride and click here to bag yourself a bargain!