Download your matchday programme now!

The digital matchday programme for Rovers Ladies’ encounter with Coventry United Ladies is now available online.

Produced ahead of Sunday’s FA Women’s Championship fixture against the Red and Greens (2pm kick-off), issue 10 of the 2020-21 season includes an interview with cover star Kayleigh McDonald.

The centre-back speaks about the recent draw against Liverpool, what she expects from Coventry and how Rovers are approaching the final games of the season.

Also inside, Gemma Donnelly pens her regular programme notes and there’s also a look at the visitors, as well as an image-based recap of the Blues’ last two results.

Today's match is sponsored by Women's Football Merch.

Download and read the matchday programme HERE!