Dack: It's gone smoothly so far

Bradley Dack says he's happy with his early progress as he continues battling back from his anterior cruciate ligament setback.

Having returned to full fitness from his first ACL injury in December 2020, disaster struck again for the talisman in mid-March against Brentford.

With the game coming to a close, Dack chased down former team-mate David Raya, before going down in a heap following a collision with the Spaniard.

Scans revealed the worst possible news for the playmaker, with a similar injury to the one he'd just recovered from, albeit on his left knee this time around.

However, a month or so on from his most recent setback, he's pleased with how his recovery has gone so far.

“The operation went really well, better than what the surgeons thought it would be," the 27-year-old told iFollow Rovers.

“I’m hopeful that everything will run a little smoother than it did during my first injury.

“I’m not in a brace this time, I can walk faster and I’m getting my range of movement back quicker.

“These first few weeks have gone really smoothly and I’m hopeful that the rest of the recovery will continue down that path.

“We’ve got that bit of luck with the success of the operation and I feel we’ve been due it as well.

“The good news was that there wasn’t as much damage as what was first feared, although the ACL was still ruptured.

“But the other stuff with the knee wasn’t as bad as the previous injury and hopefully that means everything will continue to be smooth and come back quicker," he explained positively.

“It’s just about working hard, the first six to eight weeks are the most important.”

“Life just feels a little bit easier this time and it feels a big win for me. It took me five weeks or so to walk around without pain and it's taken me two weeks this time.

“Every day my knee’s getting better and it’s feeling better every day as well."