Club News

Crack the code for a smashing prize!

Can you hunt down all 12 eggs over this weekend?

6 Hours ago

With it being the Easter weekend, we've come up with an egg-cellent competition for all our young Rovers to take part in!

As we can't physically take part together in an Easter egg hunt, we thought we'd hop over to the digital option and have a virtual hunt on our website!

The hunt will begin at 9am on Sunday 4th April and run until 11.59pm on Easter Monday.

The game is simple. We've hidden 12 eggs around the website, with each egg having a letter on it.

All you have to do is unscramble the letters and tell us what the word(s) are!

We will select three winners, so send your answer in to lockdownquiz@rovers.co.uk to win one of the prizes below:

  • A copy of Football Manager 2021
  • A Junior Rovers scarf and bag
  • £10 voucher to spend in the Roverstore (when spending over £20)

Remember, you'll need to leave your name, age and contact details along with your answer.

Some bunny has to win the prizes and it could be you!

Make sure you sign up to our Ticketing & Membership news to hear more Junior Rovers news and competitions by clicking here.


