Confidence boosted ahead of Owls test

“I think the aim now is to finish strong and to build on that win against Derby"

4 Hours ago

Harvey Elliott admits Rovers will head to Hillsborough with a spring in their step following Friday night's win over Derby County.

The teenage starlet fired home the winner against the Rams as Rovers returned to winning ways against Wayne Rooney's charges.

Tony Mowbray's men hit the road tomorrow night eager to make it two wins from two against a Sheffield Wednesday side who are currently sitting in the relegation zone and fighting for every point.

“We’re a confident bunch anyway, but we’re excited to play the next game," the Liverpool loanee told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip to Yorkshire.

“I think the aim now is to finish strong and to build on that win against Derby to win the final four games of the season.

“We’re going into tomorrow’s game in confident mood.

“We wanted to win all the matches this season but it just hasn’t been our game at times," he added when reflecting on the campaign as a whole.

“We’ve had some bad luck with injuries and other things.

“But if we can finish strong then it’ll give us confidence heading into next season."


