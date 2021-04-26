Carter feeling the benefits from Brewers loan, says Mowbray

Burton Albion's upturn in fortunes has coincided with Hayden Carter's arrival at the Pirelli Stadium in January, and Tony Mowbray's been thrilled with the defender's development during his spell with the League One side.

The 21-year-old has thrived following a run of regular games under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

And whilst his defensive work has been impressive and vital to Albion's charge away from relegation, he's also weighed in with four goals from his 21 outings in Staffordshire.

“The loan has undoubtedly benefitted him and I’ve seen every clip of him and the other players that we have out on loan," the boss told iFollow Rovers when discussing the defender's progress.

“He’s headed and kicked a lot of balls over the last few months and he’s had to defend because there are direct teams in League One.

“That’s a brilliant learning curve for him, he’s scored a few goals as well, and his confidence is high having helped Burton fight their way out of the relegation zone.

“Without knowing exactly where they are, I’m pretty sure they’re safe at the moment and he’s enjoyed the experience there.

“He’ll benefit from what he’s been asked to do. He looks trimmer and that’s probably come from playing games every three days.

“Physically and mentally he seems to be really strong."

Carter's gearing up for the final three games of his loan with the Brewers, with Fleetwood Town and Gillingham to visit the Pirelli before a final day trip to Oxford United.

And Mowbray's already looking forward to seeing an improved and confident Carter for the return of pre-season in the summer.

“I’ve said to him that the demands at this club are and that they will be different to the demands that he’s been facing, but he’s happy with that," he added.

“He understands it and he’s doing really well under Jimmy at Burton.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on with us in pre-season when he returns and seeing if he can save us some money by doing the job for us.”