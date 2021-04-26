Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Carter feeling the benefits from Brewers loan, says Mowbray

"His confidence is high having helped Burton fight their way out of the relegation zone"

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Burton Albion's upturn in fortunes has coincided with Hayden Carter's arrival at the Pirelli Stadium in January, and Tony Mowbray's been thrilled with the defender's development during his spell with the League One side.

The 21-year-old has thrived following a run of regular games under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

And whilst his defensive work has been impressive and vital to Albion's charge away from relegation, he's also weighed in with four goals from his 21 outings in Staffordshire.

“The loan has undoubtedly benefitted him and I’ve seen every clip of him and the other players that we have out on loan," the boss told iFollow Rovers when discussing the defender's progress.

“He’s headed and kicked a lot of balls over the last few months and he’s had to defend because there are direct teams in League One.

“That’s a brilliant learning curve for him, he’s scored a few goals as well, and his confidence is high having helped Burton fight their way out of the relegation zone.

“Without knowing exactly where they are, I’m pretty sure they’re safe at the moment and he’s enjoyed the experience there.

“He’ll benefit from what he’s been asked to do. He looks trimmer and that’s probably come from playing games every three days.

“Physically and mentally he seems to be really strong."

Carter's gearing up for the final three games of his loan with the Brewers, with Fleetwood Town and Gillingham to visit the Pirelli before a final day trip to Oxford United.

And Mowbray's already looking forward to seeing an improved and confident Carter for the return of pre-season in the summer.

“I’ve said to him that the demands at this club are and that they will be different to the demands that he’s been facing, but he’s happy with that," he added.

“He understands it and he’s doing really well under Jimmy at Burton.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on with us in pre-season when he returns and seeing if he can save us some money by doing the job for us.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

We'll have to be on song against the Swans

30 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

"It doesn’t seem that it’s a mild injury"

6 December 2020

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will cross their fingers for Scott Wharton, but the boss feels the defender's injury won't be a short-term fix.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray glee after last gasp glory

2 December 2020

They say the gritty wins are often the most satisfying and that felt exactly right following Rovers' late victory over Millwall at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray thrilled with excellent victory

7 November 2020

Tony Mowbray was a happy man after seeing his side return to winning ways with a superb display against in form Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Elliott nominated for the EA Sports Young Player of the Season!

Just now

Rovers' on loan youngster Harvey Elliott has been nominated for the EA Sports Young Player of the Season.

Read full article

Club News

Vote now for your Player of the Year!

1 Hour ago

We all have our favourites ... but who has been Rovers’ standout performer this season?

Read full article

Club News

Arma all smiles after Terriers treble

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Huge reductions on training kit!

4 Hours ago

Rovers fans can bag themselves a bargain in the Roverstore sale, with whopping reductions on our Training kit range!

Read full article

View more