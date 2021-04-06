Burns nominated for Player of the Month

Rovers Under-23s forward Sam Burns has been shortlisted for March’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

Burns has been nominated along with Manchester City duo Liam Delap and Cole Palmer, Leeds United frontman Joe Gelhardt, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ed Turns and Aston Villa's Aaron Ramsey.

The striker enjoyed a fine March in front of goal for Rovers, netting four goals in the three games in the month.

He fired home back-to-back braces as Rovers earned excellent wins over Southampton and Arsenal in an unbeaten month for Billy Barr's side.

The forward's fine form brings his tally to six goals in 16 games this term.

The seven-player shortlist was picked by the Premier League Football Development Panel after PL2 club coaches nominated the best performance by an opposing player in each of their league matches in the month.

The Panel will also select the winner, who will be announced in due course.

Congrats, Sam!