Brereton calls for consistency

The forward has been reflecting on this season and looking ahead to 2021-22

2 Hours ago

Ben Brereton admits there is plenty to work on ahead of next season, with the 2020-21 campaign set to close in just over a week's time.

Overall, it's been a frustrating term for Tony Mowbray's men, with a disappointing second half of the campaign preventing Rovers from challenging for a top six spot.

Brereton's been a bright spark though, in what's been a breakthrough season for a forward.

The 22-year-old has featured heavily throughout the term and has found the net six times in 41 outings so far.

With just two games remaining, Brereton's already got one eye on 2021-22 and knows there's improvement needed in a bid for better fortunes ahead.

“We’ve put ourselves in the position we’re currently in and we know we need to work on things for the next campaign," he told iFollow Rovers.

“We need to be more consistent as we were in the early parts of this season with the big wins.

“We need to be clinical, we’ve got great players in the team and we know we will have a good chance next season if we improve our levels of consistency.”

Rovers were back to their best in the weekend win over Huddersfield Town following a tricky last few weeks, with Brereton getting his name on the scoresheet.

And he was delighted by the display from the team, with each of the three forward players finding the net.

“It was a great performance from the boys from the start until the end," he recollected.

“To score five goals is a bonus, I got one, Arma [Adam Armstrong] got three and Gally [Sam Gallagher] got the other, it was a brilliant day all round.

“We all want to score goals, get assists and have fun. It was a lot of fun in the game and we found ourselves 5-1 up with 30 minutes still remaining.

“We were sharp, we played on the front foot and attacked with purpose.

“I could have had a couple more goals in the first half and we ended up doing well to get the goals and secure a big win."


