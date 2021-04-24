Skip to site footer
Boss pleased with back-to-back home wins

Rovers secured all three points with an emphatic victory against Huddersfield Town

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray was understandably a happy man as Rovers turned on the style to confidently fire five goals past Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park.

Adam Armstrong hit a hat-trick in a goal-filled 5-2 home win, with Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher also finding the net against the Terriers.

It could have been more for the home side, who were guilty of missing some good opportunities and also seeing Tyrhys Dolan's effort being headed off the line.

But overall Mowbray was chuffed by his side's display at a sun-kissed Ewood.

“It was important to get the win and it’s back-to-back home victories for us now," the boss said after the game.

“It’s been tough this season and undoubtedly we’ve missed the home crowd, as all the teams in the country have.

“We’re happy enough, the lads worked hard and we got our rewards for the efforts we put in.

“The front three all scored, we’ve worked hard with those boys and have invested good money into them.

“I hope the work we’re doing pays off for the lads in the long-term because they’re real good lads, real hard working kids.

“Attackers have to score goals, they’re judged on the numbers and we’re pleased for them today."


