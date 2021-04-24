Billy: Frustration all round

Billy Barr felt his side lacked their usual spark following the 2-0 defeat to Derby County on Friday night at Leyland.

Rovers struggled for rhythm throughout the encounter against the Rams, who won the contest with a goal in each half.

The hosts struggled to craft a chance, with George Sykes-Kenworthy largely untested throughout the encounter.

And that was a big disappointment for Barr and his team.

“It’s frustration for everyone really," he admitted to iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the display.

“We weren’t what we’ve been, particularly in the first half.

“We were better in the second half but, ultimately, if you don’t have any shots on target then you won’t win football matches.

“There’s a lot of disappointment in the group but we’ll take it on the chin and get on with it.

“We have two games to go. Five games ago it was about finishing the season strong, but we’re having a little bit of a wobble.

“As a group, and I’ve said this before, they’ve excelled, they’ve overachieved, but can we stay where we’re at?

“It’s looking like it’s a little too much at the moment but we’ll go again with two games against Chelsea to come.

“No shots on target tells you the story," he added.

"We’ve conceded two from set-pieces and Tony [Stergiakis] has made numerous saves. On another night it could have been a bit more.

“We’re just missing that bit of guile in the final third, but we were the third-highest scorers in the league before tonight and that’s the frustration - we can score goals."