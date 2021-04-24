Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Billy: Frustration all round

The Under-23s chief has been reflecting on the defeat to Derby Count

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Billy Barr felt his side lacked their usual spark following the 2-0 defeat to Derby County on Friday night at Leyland.

Rovers struggled for rhythm throughout the encounter against the Rams, who won the contest with a goal in each half.

The hosts struggled to craft a chance, with George Sykes-Kenworthy largely untested throughout the encounter.

And that was a big disappointment for Barr and his team.

“It’s frustration for everyone really," he admitted to iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the display.

“We weren’t what we’ve been, particularly in the first half.

“We were better in the second half but, ultimately, if you don’t have any shots on target then you won’t win football matches.

“There’s a lot of disappointment in the group but we’ll take it on the chin and get on with it.

“We have two games to go. Five games ago it was about finishing the season strong, but we’re having a little bit of a wobble.

“As a group, and I’ve said this before, they’ve excelled, they’ve overachieved, but can we stay where we’re at?

“It’s looking like it’s a little too much at the moment but we’ll go again with two games against Chelsea to come.

“No shots on target tells you the story," he added.

"We’ve conceded two from set-pieces and Tony [Stergiakis] has made numerous saves. On another night it could have been a bit more.

“We’re just missing that bit of guile in the final third, but we were the third-highest scorers in the league before tonight and that’s the frustration - we can score goals."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

Barr hoping for a refreshed Rovers against the Rams

23 April 2021

Billy Barr says the focus has been on tactics ahead of Friday night's clash against Derby County at Leyland.

Read full article

Club News

Barr: We're progressing nicely

20 April 2021

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr: Positives to take for our young group

20 April 2021

Billy Barr says his side should be proud of their efforts following the late draw with Liverpool Under-23s on Monday night.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr looks at the bigger picture

10 April 2021

Billy Barr's glass was half-full after watching his side suffer their first defeat in their last six outings as Everton earned a narrow 2-1 win on Friday night.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Report: Rovers Under-23s 0-2 Derby County Under-23s

16 Hours ago

A below par display saw Rovers Under-23s slip to a rare defeat, going down 2-0 at home to Derby County.

Read full article

Development Squad

Watch Rovers Under-23s v Derby County Under-23s LIVE!

23 Hours ago

Rovers fans will be able to watch a live stream of the Development Squad's Premier League 2 Division 1 clash with Derby County Under-23s later on this evening.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr hoping for a refreshed Rovers against the Rams

23 April 2021

Billy Barr says the focus has been on tactics ahead of Friday night's clash against Derby County at Leyland.

Read full article

Development Squad

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Derby County Under-23s

23 April 2021

Rovers Under-23s return to action this evening when they take on Derby County at Leyland.

Read full article

View more