Barr: Positives to take for our young group

The Under-23s drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Monday evening at Leyland

4 Hours ago

Billy Barr says his side should be proud of their efforts following the late draw with Liverpool Under-23s on Monday night.

Rovers were twice pegged back against the Reds after Isaac Whitehall had handed the hosts the advantage on a couple of occasions.

Whitehall bagged in each half for his first and second goals of the season to put Rovers 1-0 up and then 2-1 ahead.

However, it was a Blackburn-born midfielder and self-confessed Rovers fan Leighton Clarkson who delivered the heartbreaking blow with just three minutes remaining as he found a way past Antonis Stergiakis to earn a share of the spoils at Leyland.

“I’m happy with what I saw and I’ve mentioned to them how they shouldn’t be down about not winning the game," Barr reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“The performance was good, we had a lot of chances and we could have made it a bit better with that final pass, that final decision.

“But, overall, I’m happy with what I saw.

“The players are disappointed to have drawn with Liverpool and that tells you how far we’ve come.

“We sat back late on, invited the pressure and that was the problem.

“It was a shot across goal that’s gone in and we’re disappointed with that," he added.

“But, as we’ve said plenty of times before, we’re happy with the display and happy with the development shown by our young group.

“It’s a long time since we suffered back-to-back defeats and I think the lads deserve a lot of credit for that."


