Bennett: Football can never take fans for granted

The skipper says the game's not been the same without supporters

Just now

Elliott Bennett knows more than most just how much of an impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the world.

The 32-year-old was a member of the Rovers squad who tested positive for the virus during the early stages of the spread back in the summer of 2020, although the skipper was asymptomatic.

A lot has changed in the last year or so around the globe and we're all relieved that there appears to be a chink of light coming from the end of what's been the longest of tunnels.

Since the return to action back at the end of June 2020, football's carried on being played as it always has been, on the pitch at least.

However, with the empty stands, the lack of atmosphere and the destruction of that usual matchday buzz when Saturday comes around, the beautiful game hasn't been quite as magical without the supporters, as Bennett explains.

"I can’t sit here and moan about anything because I’ve still been able to come in, see my team-mates and do my job," he told iFollow Rovers.

"There are a lot of people that have lost their job, family members and loved ones. There have been a lot of people impacted by the pandemic.

"From a footballing perspective, fans have been a really bad miss for clubs up and down the country.

"I think and hope that all football clubs have seen how much fans bring to games and how they should never ever be taken for granted.

"I’m not digging out clubs with that line, I just feel that the last year has shown what an impact they have and we should always remember that football is a working-class game for everyone.

"When supporters aren’t in stadiums, it’s so tough," he added.

"Sitting on the bench or playing, it feels like the soul has been taken away from stadiums, but hopefully it won’t be too much longer until fans are let back in."


