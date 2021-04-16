Skip to site footer
Belief, ambition and aggression

"We haven’t had the consistency this season, yet I do believe we can compete with anybody in this division"

Just now

Tony Mowbray wants his team's quality to shine through as Rovers aim to end the campaign as strongly as possible.

The first of the final five games of the 2020-21 campaign begins tonight, with Derby County the visitors to Ewood Park.

Although the second half of the campaign hasn't turned out as Rovers would have hoped, 15 points remain up for grabs between now and the end of the season.

“We have to go into these five games with a real confidence and belief and an ambition to win all of these matches," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when looking ahead.

“We have to be aggressive and play with an authority.

“I believe the team is miles better than the points we’ve got, but that’s where we are at this moment in time.

“We have five games to prove we are better than where we currently are.

“We haven’t had the consistency this season, yet I do believe we can compete with anybody in this division.”

And on Derby, Mowbray admits his team can't take Wayne Rooney's visitors for granted, despite the Rams' position in the league.

“What I do know is that Derby have some very talented individuals who probably are wondering how they are where they are," the boss added.

“It will be a difficult game, but let’s go and play it.

“I’d hope that it will be a tight game, as they all are, but we come out on top.

“We’ll be aggressive and positive yet also be wary of what they have as well.”


