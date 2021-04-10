Barr looks at the bigger picture

Billy Barr's glass was half-full after watching his side suffer their first defeat in their last six outings as Everton earned a narrow 2-1 win on Friday night.

Josh Bowler was the architect for both of the home goals, firstly playing in Nathan Broadhead before setting up Charlie Whittaker as the Toffees went 2-0 up inside the first 30 minutes against the run of play.

Rovers did find the net soon after as Sam Burns scored his sixth goal in his last five games to hand Rovers hope of a fightback going into the second half.

Chances came and went as Rovers pressed for an equaliser, with Burns seeing his effort ruled out after the flag was raised.

At the other end, Rhys Hughes crashed a strike against the crossbar as David Unsworth's hosts looked to regain a two-goal advantage in Southport.

And despite defeat, Barr was pleased with lots of his side's play on the night.

“I’ve told the lads not to be down because I’m happy with how we played and happy with how the season has gone for us in general," he reflected after the game.

“Just because we’ve lost a game, it shouldn’t mean that we change the way we try and play.

“The players are really disappointed because the goals were preventable, but we’re learning and we have to move on from it.

“A couple of wayward moments have cost us two goals, but I’m happy with the group, a young and evolving group.

“They’re disappointed because they see it as an opportunity missed to keep tabs on Manchester City.

“It’s been great for players like Lenni Cirino to be up against a really good, older player," he added.

“The two centre backs were also up against a 23-year-old, and the speed of thought was probably why we lost tonight, but there’s no need to feel down.

“As a group, let’s be thankful for what we’re doing and ensure we keep enjoying the journey."