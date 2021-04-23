Barr hoping for a refreshed Rovers against the Rams

Billy Barr says the focus has been on tactics ahead of Friday night's clash against Derby County at Leyland.

A quick turnaround following Monday's draw with Liverpool means Barr's been reluctant for his squad to exert themselves too much in preparation for the visit of the Rams.

A win will see Rovers complete a league double over Pat Lyons' side following December's triumph at Loughborough University.

Brad Lyons' opener came before Harry Chapman's brace in the East Midlands before Joe Nolan and Tyrhys Dolan secured a 5-3 win against Friday's opponents in the last meeting.

“Our job's been to wrap the players up in cotton wool, do limited physical work and focus on the tactical side," Barr told iFollow Rovers.

“We know Derby are a good side, they’ll be a hard task, they’re a little bit older than us.

“When we played them down there it was a really good game," he recollected.

“They had a man sent off and we had a few of our first team players returning.

“We’ll see what it’s going to be like, but we’ll keep the majority of them wrapped up and keep them as fresh as we can.”