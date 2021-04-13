Armstrong reflects on a positive point

Adam Armstrong felt Rovers were more than worthy of the point at Cardiff City, but added that it was a case of the same old story for Tony Mowbray's men in south Wales.

Armstrong hit a brace against the Bluebirds as Rovers twice came from behind to take a point back north in the entertaining 2-2 draw.

The 24-year-old slammed home his 50th and 51st league goals for the club and is now onto 22 for the season in all competitions.

It was a game that the visitors largely bossed against Mick McCarthy's play-off chasers, with Rovers hitting the upright three times before Joe Ralls put the hosts 2-1 ahead.

Thankfully for Mowbray's charges, Armstrong fired home late on to earn Rovers a precious point.

“We felt the point was the least we deserved," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“It’s a positive point to take and we need to take that into the next game against Derby.

“We have to keep doing the right things, keep trying to be positive and to keep trying to create the chances.

“We’re creating opportunities but we’re not putting as many away as we would like.

“Again, to score two goals away at Cardiff, you should be looking to win the game, but we gave away two sloppy goals at the other end.

“The game summed up the season in a way," he said honestly.

“What’s happened in the last few months has mainly been down to our mistakes and we have to cut them out.

"We had lots of the ball, created lots of chances but couldn’t put them all away.

“We’ve dropped down the table in recent weeks and we all know that it’s not been good enough from us. No footballer wants to be down there."