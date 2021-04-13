Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Armstrong reflects on a positive point

But the hitman also felt the result didn't match the performance against Cardiff

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Adam Armstrong felt Rovers were more than worthy of the point at Cardiff City, but added that it was a case of the same old story for Tony Mowbray's men in south Wales.

Armstrong hit a brace against the Bluebirds as Rovers twice came from behind to take a point back north in the entertaining 2-2 draw.

The 24-year-old slammed home his 50th and 51st league goals for the club and is now onto 22 for the season in all competitions.

It was a game that the visitors largely bossed against Mick McCarthy's play-off chasers, with Rovers hitting the upright three times before Joe Ralls put the hosts 2-1 ahead.

Thankfully for Mowbray's charges, Armstrong fired home late on to earn Rovers a precious point.

“We felt the point was the least we deserved," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“It’s a positive point to take and we need to take that into the next game against Derby.

“We have to keep doing the right things, keep trying to be positive and to keep trying to create the chances.

“We’re creating opportunities but we’re not putting as many away as we would like.

“Again, to score two goals away at Cardiff, you should be looking to win the game, but we gave away two sloppy goals at the other end.

“The game summed up the season in a way," he said honestly.

“What’s happened in the last few months has mainly been down to our mistakes and we have to cut them out.

"We had lots of the ball, created lots of chances but couldn’t put them all away.

“We’ve dropped down the table in recent weeks and we all know that it’s not been good enough from us. No footballer wants to be down there."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rovers pair named in FourFourTwo's top 50!

12 April 2021

Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott have both been named in FourFourTwo magazine's top 50 EFL players.

Read full article

Club News

"He's as sharp as a razor"

12 April 2021

Tony Mowbray felt Adam Armstrong was back to his scintillating best after watching the hitman hit a brace in the 2-2 draw at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

“It means so much to score so many goals for this great club"

12 April 2021

Milestone man Adam Armstrong was overjoyed to take his league tally to more than a half-century in Rovers colours following strikes number 50 and 51 against Cardiff City at the weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Positive news on the injury front

8 April 2021

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Joe Rothwell and Lewis Travis are likely to both be available for this weekend's trip to Cardiff City.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

“Travis is a massively important footballer for our football club"

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was understandably pleased to have Lewis Travis back available at the weekend, with the combative midfielder selected to start against Cardiff City.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Derby County

6 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for the upcoming Sky Bet Championship encounter against Derby County at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Let's build on the point

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Rovers pair named in FourFourTwo's top 50!

12 April 2021

Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott have both been named in FourFourTwo magazine's top 50 EFL players.

Read full article

View more