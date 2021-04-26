Arma: We knew the goals were there for us

Adam Armstrong's hat-trick against Huddersfield Town moved the frontman onto 25 goals for the season.

The 24-year-old's second treble of the season ensured it was a memorable afternoon for Tony Mowbray's side, who put the Terriers to the sword on home turf in the 5-2 win.

And Armstrong was pleased to help Rovers return to winning ways following a tricky last few weeks.

“It’s nice, we needed a good performance after not playing our best in recent weeks, we all know that," the striker reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“It was a sunny day, we won the game and I got a hat-trick so I can’t complain.

“We know we’re capable of those sort of performances and we showed it at the beginning of the season.

“But that’s the league we’re in, it’s carnage, but we were on the front foot against Huddersfield and deserved to win.

“We could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up in the first half and knew we’d score goals if we kept things going in the second half," he added.

“The way Huddersfield played left gaps and we capitalised on that really well."