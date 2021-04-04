A frustrating afternoon

Gemma Donnelly came away frustrated that Rovers were unable to turn their dominance into goals after Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Coventry United.

A first half goal from Keeley Davies was enough for the Midlands side to seal victory at Bamber Bridge and while the Blues threatened for spells throughout the encounter, had nothing to show for their efforts.

“We absolutely knew it was going to be a tough game today,” the Rovers manager said in her post-match interview. “Coventry needed it to ensure that they controlled their own destiny.

“They made it really hard work for us and whilst I thought they had the better of us in the first half in terms of pressing across the park and they looked threatened on the counter, they didn’t really pose us any problems.

“The goal was from one direct ball which has evaded midfield, our centre half (Jade Richards) has had to nod it home to the goalkeeper Alex (Brooks) and one of their players has just got in between and intercepted the pass and lobbed it over the ‘keeper.

“We could have done better with that. It puts us 1-0 down and we went into the break and decided to match up and I thought we dominated in terms of possession and certainly in terms of chances in the second half, but we can’t get the ball in the net.”

The Blues’ boss felt a lack of a cutting edge in the final third cost Rovers, who were unable to create enough clear-cut opportunities across the 90 minutes.

Donnelly continued: “It’s just very frustrating and obviously disappointing to lose 1-0.

“Their captain, Sue Wood, who we know is a good ‘keeper, she’s pulled off a couple of decent saves, but the rest have been limited to half chances.

“And whilst we know from last week it only takes a half chance to get it into the back of the net, we must have had two handfuls of set pieces across the 90 minutes and we’ve not capitalised on them.

“You’d hope that with the vibe across the camp and the result that we got last week against Liverpool, you’d really want to use that to guide us until the end of the season, but it wasn’t to be.”

Donnelly also praised the opposition for executing their game plan to perfection in order to come away with the three points.

“I’ve got to say massive credit to Coventry,” she added. “They came here, and they had to get a result against us.

“They’ve put bodies on the line, they’ve been really difficult to break down, they’ve defended across the park and they’ve been really organised.

“It’s probably the best that I’ve seen them play and I don’t think you can take away from what they’ve achieved today.

“Whilst it’s really frustrating for me and for the team, I thought they were solid today.”