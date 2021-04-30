Ben's breakthrough campaign

If there was a vote for the most improved player of the season, Ben Brereton would have a strong chance of picking up the prize.

Having appeared 28 times in 2018-19 and on 17 occasions last term, Brereton has almost played more games in one season than in his previous two campaigns as a Rover.

The 22-year-old has featured heavily throughout this term and has found the net six times in 41 outings so far.

The forward has become a key figure for Tony Mowbray's men on the pitch and a crucial part of the team off the pitch too.

And although he's content with his campaign, he admits the best is yet to come from him in blue-and-white.

“I’m really happy with my season," he explained to iFollow Rovers.

“I’ve played a lot of games, I’m thankful for that and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I’ve got six goals and I know I should get more as a wide striker and I’m sure that will come.

“I played a lot of football at the start of the season, got injured and had a spell not playing. That’s part of football.

“It’s important to come back from injury and keep working at your game."