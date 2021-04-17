Gallagher: A big weight lifted

Sam Gallagher cut a relieved figure as Rovers returned to winning ways with a vital victory over Derby County on Friday night.

The forward forced home a timely equaliser just before half-time to hand Rovers a lift following Tom Lawrence's opener against his former club.

Harvey Elliott then netted what turned out to be the winner midway through the second-half before Rovers had to withstand heavy pressure to secure all three points against Wayne Rooney's Rams.

“It’s a big weight lifted off our shoulders," the 25-year-old frontman told iFollow Rovers after the encounter.

“We’d put ourselves in a position where the pressure was added with each game that went by.

“We’re all delighted to have got the win.

“It’s typical that we’ve got three points in a game that we’ve probably not controlled things as we have done previously.

“To get back into the game when we were under pressure, I was pleased to see the header go in. It gave us a real boost and kicked Derby in the teeth.

“We dug in and showed how much we wanted the three points against a team who are fighting for their lives.

“We’ve not come from behind too often this season, not because of anything in particular, it just maybe feels that it suits teams to sit in against us when they take the lead," he explained.

“The fact Derby were pushing for an equaliser, that opened things up for us and we were unlucky to not score more goals."