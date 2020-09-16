Wycombe match to take place behind closed doors

Rovers can confirm that permission has not been granted for this weekend’s home game against Wycombe Wanderers to be staged as a pilot event.

The club had made a request for up to 1,000 supporters to return to the stadium for our first home league game of the season this Saturday, however due to concerns around the number of cases of COVID-19 in the local area, our application has been declined by the DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport).

An exhaustive amount of work had taken place behind the scenes to develop a set of stringent operational guidelines to allow the safe return of supporters to Ewood Park, including a revised socially distanced seating plan, and we will continue our efforts to try and bring supporters back to the stadium for our next home game against Cardiff City on Saturday October 3rd, should we be allowed to do so.

Adult, Young Adult and Senior supporters who have purchased a 2020-21 Season Pass, which went on sale yesterday, will be given access to the iFollow Rovers stream for Saturday’s game.

Adults and Seniors will also receive a pro rata deduction off their 2021-22 Season Pass, minus the £10 match pass. Under-18s and Under-12s will both receive a pro rata refund, but will not receive an iFollow code.