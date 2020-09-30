Skip to site footer
We've sent a message to the rest

Bradley Johnson believes the last two results show Rovers mean business this season

2 Hours ago

Bradley Johnson has challenged himself and his team-mates to keep the performance levels high and continue earning eye-catching results.

The 33-year-old midfielder has been a revelation at the beginning of this season and goes into this weekend's game against Cardiff City with three goals in as many league games.
 
He powered home a brace in the emphatic 4-0 win against old club Derby at the weekend and wants Rovers to continue showing the rest of the division just what they're capable of.
 
No team has scored more than Rovers' 11 goals in their opening three league outings, and things are looking good at the other end of the pitch too, with back-to-back clean sheets from the last two tests.
 
“You’ve got to enjoy these moments and show everyone that we’re not just here to simply make up the numbers," a defiant Johnson told iFollow Rovers after the latest victory at Pride Park.
 
“We’ve got an aim this season and that’s to get promoted from this league.
 
“Everyone will take notice of the last couple of games, so it’s about us continuing to work hard, to stay consistent and to go into each game with the same confidence."
 
It's not too long ago since Rovers and Cardiff last met, with Tony Mowbray's men coming from behind twice to earn a sensational 3-2 win on the road in south Wales back in early July.
 
And the former Norwich City and Leeds United man is expecting another tricky match against Neil Harris' Bluebirds this weekend.
 
“It’ll be a tough game and I’m sure they’re thinking the same as well," he added.
 
“We went there just after lockdown at the end of last season and performed well.
 
“We’re in a better shape this season I feel, so hopefully we can go up against them, put in a good performance and hopefully come away with the right result."
 
