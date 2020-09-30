We're in a good place

Joe Rothwell admits Rovers are relishing the opportunity to potentially earn a third successive victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend.

Having dismantled Wycombe Wanderers and then Derby County in their last two outings, Rovers head into this weekend's home test against Cardiff City in buoyant mood.

Confidence in the squad is sky high, and understandably so considering the side have scored nine goals in that time and earned back-to-back clean sheets.

No side has scored more than Rovers in the Championship this season, with Tony Mowbray's men armed with the current three top goalscorers in the division in the form of Adam Armstrong, Bradley Johnson and Tyrhys Dolan.

And having taken momentum from the win over Wycombe into the clash at Derby, Rothwell's hoping that the snowball effect can continue when Neil Harris' Bluebirds visit Ewood Park on Saturday.

“It was a very impressive display at the weekend and we took the momentum from the win against Wycombe into the game," the midfielder reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“It was really enjoyable and we’re in a really good place at the moment.

“Even the games we lost at AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle, we came out of those matches full of confidence because of the level of performance in those games.

“We knew it was only a matter of time until someone got given a bit of a hiding and Wycombe was the first one before we did the same against Derby.

“Everyone’s working so hard for each other and encouraging each other, we’re scoring goals, winning games and everyone’s really confident," the 25-year-old admitted.

“The work we’re putting in on the training ground is paying dividends for us.

“We’re getting in positions to create more chances than usual and we’re thanfully putting the ball in the net with the majority of them."