Darragh Lenihan says Rovers can't wait for the new 2020-21 Sky Bet Championship campaign to get up and running.

Club News Match pass: AFC Bournemouth v Rovers We're now just two days away from the new Championship season getting underway, and it will be just 52 days between our last league outing at Luton Town in July and Saturday's trip to AFC Bournemouth.

Recently relegated from the Premier League, it's been a summer of change for the Cherries, with Eddie Howe departing the Vitality Stadium following the end of the 2019-20.

Lenihan, who returned to Rovers training this week after being part of the Republic of Ireland national team squad for their two recent UEFA Nations League encounters, is expected to be a big part of Tony Mowbray's plans for 2020-21.

And the 26-year-old says the whole team are itching to start the campaign with a positive result against Jason Tindall's side away from home.

“It’s come around very quick, but it’s something that we’re all looking forward to," he admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of the longest trip of the season.

“We’ve seen the back of pre-season and we’re all just dying to get the season started now.

“We’ve prepared really well, we have injuries here and there but nothing too major.

“Hopefully we can get most of the lads back in the next week or two, but training has been really good and we had some very good pre-season games to help with fitness and confidence.

“We’ve got that match sharpness back really quick this summer and we’re all in good shape and are raring to go," he revealed.

“Having a competitive game in the Carabao Cup helped as well, knowing Doncaster was an important game and not just a friendly was important to us.

“It was a good game to play in, a competitive game that everyone enjoyed."