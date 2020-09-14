Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

We'll give it our very best shot

“They’ve made a lot of new signings in the last few weeks which will have given them a lift, just as their win at West Ham at the weekend would have done"

4 Hours ago

Ahead of Tuesday's trip to Newcastle United, Tony Mowbray says his side will have to be at their very best to negotiate a path into round three of the Carabao Cup.

Steve Bruce's Magpies got off to the perfect start in the Premier League on Saturday night, winning 2-0 away at West Ham United.
 
The new look Newcastle handed debuts to new signings Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick and Callum Wilson, whilst fellow recent arrival Ryan Fraser was an unused substitute.
 
And Mowbray believes the capture of the quartet has given the Tynesiders a boost going into the 2020-21 campaign.
 
“This will be another tough game against a side with a lot of expectation, especially playing at home," the boss told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip to the north-east.
 
“Newcastle United with a lot fans is more difficult a test than a Newcastle United with no fans in the stadium, but it remains a Premier League team with Premier League players.
 
“They’ve made a lot of new signings in the last few weeks which will have given them a lift, just as their win at West Ham at the weekend would have done as well.
 
“We’ll go there, be really competitive and give it our best shot as usual.
 
“They looked organised and worked hard against West Ham, the bench looked really strong as well," Mowbray revealed when touching on their recent win in the capital.
 
“The additions made the squad as strong as I’ve seen from a Newcastle team in a very long time.
 
“The players who have come in have given them some real depth to their side. The Matt Ritchies, the Joelintons, a £40m player, Almiron, they were all sitting on the bench at the weekend. They’re looking pretty strong at the moment.
 
“Whatever team Steve picks against us, it’s going to be a strong team.
 
“That’s the Premier League for you and these are great tests for our young players, the likes of [Lewis] Travis, [Ryan] Nyambe and [Adam] Armstrong."

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Johnson out of Toon trip

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Johnson won't be risked for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup second round trip to Newcastle United.

Read full article

Club News

“I’ve got no fears about Thomas"

22 Hours ago

Debuts are never easy to get through, but after Rovers appearance number one for Thomas Kaminski, Tony Mowbray was content with his new goalkeeper's display against AFC Bournemouth.

Read full article

Club News

Fine display deserved a more positive result

13 September 2020

Read full article

Club News

Boss: So many positives to take

12 September 2020

Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved more after an excellent team display reaped no reward down in Dorset against AFC Bournemouth.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Carabao Cup clash available via live stream

2 Hours ago

Rovers fans will be able to watch Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie away to Newcastle United live online, whilst access to matches remains restricted to supporters.

Read full article

Club News

Tyrhys: It's been a life-changing experience

3 Hours ago

Tyrhys Dolan says he's loving life as a Rovers player, but is keen to remain grounded despite an impressive beginning to his senior career.

Read full article

Club News

Confidence remains high ahead of cup clash

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Johnson out of Toon trip

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Johnson won't be risked for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup second round trip to Newcastle United.

Read full article

View more