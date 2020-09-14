We'll give it our very best shot

Ahead of Tuesday's trip to Newcastle United, Tony Mowbray says his side will have to be at their very best to negotiate a path into round three of the Carabao Cup.

Steve Bruce's Magpies got off to the perfect start in the Premier League on Saturday night, winning 2-0 away at West Ham United.

The new look Newcastle handed debuts to new signings Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick and Callum Wilson, whilst fellow recent arrival Ryan Fraser was an unused substitute.

And Mowbray believes the capture of the quartet has given the Tynesiders a boost going into the 2020-21 campaign.

“This will be another tough game against a side with a lot of expectation, especially playing at home," the boss told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip to the north-east.

“Newcastle United with a lot fans is more difficult a test than a Newcastle United with no fans in the stadium, but it remains a Premier League team with Premier League players.

“They’ve made a lot of new signings in the last few weeks which will have given them a lift, just as their win at West Ham at the weekend would have done as well.

“We’ll go there, be really competitive and give it our best shot as usual.

“They looked organised and worked hard against West Ham, the bench looked really strong as well," Mowbray revealed when touching on their recent win in the capital.

“The additions made the squad as strong as I’ve seen from a Newcastle team in a very long time.

“The players who have come in have given them some real depth to their side. The Matt Ritchies, the Joelintons, a £40m player, Almiron, they were all sitting on the bench at the weekend. They’re looking pretty strong at the moment.

“Whatever team Steve picks against us, it’s going to be a strong team.

“That’s the Premier League for you and these are great tests for our young players, the likes of [Lewis] Travis, [Ryan] Nyambe and [Adam] Armstrong."