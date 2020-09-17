Skip to site footer
We want you back!

Rovers have written to local MPs asking for their support in bringing fans back to Ewood

4 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers has written an open letter to a number of leading local MPs, as we step up our efforts to bring supporters back to Ewood Park.

The club has contacted senior Council figures from across East Lancashire, asking for their public support for the safe return of fans to stadia over the coming weeks, in order to avoid potentially catastrophic consequences for football clubs like ourselves and the communities we represent.

The club is working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure we can provide a safe and enjoyable environment for supporters to watch live football once the Government gives the green light.

To read our correspondence, please click here.

To show your support for Tony Mowbray's side this season, fans can now purchase a 2020-21 Season Pass from Rovers' eticketing website.


