Watson Ramsbottom back on board

Watson Ramsbottom Solicitors are remaining as Rovers Ladies’ principal sponsor

Just now

Rovers Ladies are delighted to have secured Watson Ramsbottom Solicitors as the team's front of shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 season.

Watson Ramsbottom's branding will once again be on the front of both home and away shirts for the upcoming campaign, as well as being present around the Ladies’ home at Bamber Bridge. 

This is the third consecutive campaign that Watson Ramsbottom have been Rovers Ladies' prinicipal sponsor, being a part of the Blues' historic quadruple-winning season, which included promotion to the second tier of women's football and a subsequent first season in the FA Women's Championship. 

Rovers Ladies General Manager Jane Parker is thrilled with the link-up, saying: "It's brilliant to remain in partnership with Watson Ramsbottom Solicitors for the third successive season.

"We're delighted to be backed by a local business and I would like to thank them for their continued support, and of course we will be aiming to do them proud during the campaign."

Watson Ramsbottom Solicitors provide assistance in a wide variety of areas which include property, personal injury, family matters, wills, probates and much more, and have offices across the East Lancashire area, with branches in Blackburn, Darwen, Great Harwood and Accrington.

To find out more, please click here.


