Wales call-up for Walters

Georgia Walters has been included in the latest Wales squad

2 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies forward Georgia Walters has been selected in the Wales Women's Senior Squad for their upcoming training camp.

The 27-year-old is set to join up with her country from Monday 14 September, ahead of their UEFA Women's Euro Qualification fixture against Norway on Tuesday 22 September. 

The qualifier is scheduled to be a 6pm kick-off at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo. 

Wales will take a 20-player squad to Norway, cut down from the 26 who are travelling to the pre-game training camp.

Walters will be hoping to win her first international cap, having been included in the last two squads. 

All the best, Georgia! 


