The kick-off time for Rovers Under-23s’ Premier League 2 fixture away to West Ham next month has been brought forward.

The game, which will take place at the Hammers’ Rush Green training facility on Friday October 23rd, will now kick-off at the earlier time of 2pm, rather than 4pm as originally advertised.

Rovers get their Premier League 2 campaign underway at home to Manchester City this evening, kick-off 7pm.