Under-23s: Foxes fixtures reversed

Rovers will now welcome Leicester City to the County Ground on Monday September 28th

1 Hour ago

Rovers Under-23s’ Premier League 2 fixtures against Leicester City have been reversed.

Therefore, the game later this month, which was due to be played at Leicester’s training ground on Monday September 28th, will now take place the County Ground in Leyland on the same date, kick-off 7pm.

And the reverse fixture, which was originally scheduled to be played the Lancashire FA headquarters on Friday January 29th, will now be played at Leicester’s training ground on Monday February 1st (kick-off 7pm).

Billy Barr’s side get their 2020-21 campaign underway at home to Manchester City this Friday (September 18th), kick-off 7pm.


