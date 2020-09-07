Under-23s fixtures confirmed

Rovers are pleased to confirm fixtures for the 2020-21 Premier League 2 Division 1 season.

It will be a third successive season of top-flight football for Rovers Under-23s, who won the Division 2 title in 2017-18.

Billy Barr’s side get their campaign underway at home to Manchester City on Friday September 18th, kick-off 7pm.

All home fixtures this season will be played at the Lancashire FA County Ground, Leyland, with no games due to be played at Ewood Park. Games at the County Ground will take place behind closed doors until further notice.

Rovers will welcome Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to the LFA Headquarters during the opening two months of the new season, but also face long trips to the south coast to play Southampton and Brighton.

The final home fixture of the season sees Rovers host Derby County on Friday April 23rd, before Barr’s side conclude their campaign away to Chelsea the following Friday.

With 13 teams in Division 1, Rovers will play 24 league games throughout the course of the season, with two ‘fixture free’ weekends, which are scheduled for September 11th-14th and January 15th-18th.

The Premier League are currently reviewing their options with regards to the Premier League Cup and Premier League International Cup.

