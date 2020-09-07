Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Under-23s fixtures confirmed

Rovers U23s will kick-off the new season at home to Manchester City on September 18th

5 Hours ago

Rovers are pleased to confirm fixtures for the 2020-21 Premier League 2 Division 1 season.

It will be a third successive season of top-flight football for Rovers Under-23s, who won the Division 2 title in 2017-18.

Billy Barr’s side get their campaign underway at home to Manchester City on Friday September 18th, kick-off 7pm.

All home fixtures this season will be played at the Lancashire FA County Ground, Leyland, with no games due to be played at Ewood Park. Games at the County Ground will take place behind closed doors until further notice.

Rovers will welcome Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to the LFA Headquarters during the opening two months of the new season, but also face long trips to the south coast to play Southampton and Brighton.

The final home fixture of the season sees Rovers host Derby County on Friday April 23rd, before Barr’s side conclude their campaign away to Chelsea the following Friday.

With 13 teams in Division 1, Rovers will play 24 league games throughout the course of the season, with two ‘fixture free’ weekends, which are scheduled for September 11th-14th and January 15th-18th.

The Premier League are currently reviewing their options with regards to the Premier League Cup and Premier League International Cup.

A full 2020-21 fixture list will appear here.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Fixture News

Sync the fixtures!

21 August 2020

Rovers fans, get ready for the 2020-21 Sky Bet Championship season by downloading the full fixture list to your digital calendar (including the Carabao Cup).

Read full article

Academy

Under-18s fixtures confirmed

5 Hours ago

Rovers are pleased to confirm fixtures for the upcoming Under-18 Premier League season.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr buoyed by first friendly

27 August 2020

Billy Barr was encouraged by what he saw, as Rovers Under-23s defeated Accrington Stanley 1-0 in their first pre-season friendly.

Read full article

Development Squad

Tough conditions didn't help either side

12 March 2020

Billy Barr felt his team did well enough in blustery conditions at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium, but had a tinge of disappointment that his side didn't earn all three points against Burnley's...

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Gallery: McBride arrives

2 September 2020

Read full article

Development Squad

Rovers move can be the making of me

2 September 2020

New Rovers starlet Connor McBride is raring to go after swapping Scottish football for the English game following his arrival from Glasgow giants Celtic.

Read full article

Development Squad

Rovers complete Connor capture

2 September 2020

Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of sought-after young striker Connor McBride from Scottish champions Celtic.

Read full article

Development Squad

Gallery: Rovers Under-23s 4-0 Barrow

2 September 2020

Read full article

View more