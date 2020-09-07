Under-18s fixtures confirmed

Rovers are pleased to confirm fixtures for the upcoming Under-18 Premier League season.

Mike Sheron’s side will kick-off the new campaign away to Everton on Saturday September 12th, kick-off 11am.

The Under-18s then travel to Manchester United the following weekend, before welcoming Wolves to Brockhall for their first home fixture on Saturday September 26th.

Rovers will also face the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and local rivals Burnley in the Northern division.

Sheron’s side, who will play 24 league games in total, conclude their campaign at home to Leeds United on Saturday May 8th.

Games at the Academy will be played behind closed doors until further notice.

For a full Under-18s 2020-21 fixture list please click here.