Head over heels

There's dream days and then there's Tyrhys Dolan's Saturday afternoon at Ewood Park against Wycombe Wanderers.

Rewarded with a first league start of his career after impressing at Newcastle United in midweek, it took the 18-year-old only 20 minutes to mark his milestone with another - a first professional goal.

Added to the fact that Rovers got off the mark in the league with an emphatic 5-0 win, it turned out to be the perfect day for both the club and Dolan.

"To score my first goal for Rovers really is a dream come true for me," the energetic youngster admitted to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“I’d seen that I had a clear strike on goal, didn’t make it the first time but finished off the follow up.

“I went a bit crazy, I felt it was coming and I’m just glad it did because it was a great performance from the team.

“I imagine that if the fans were there I’d have gone bonkers. I went crazy though, it was a great feeling and to finally get these chances here is amazing for me.

“A celebration like that I feel shows my passion when I do score goals.

“The team deserved the big win, not just because of the game, but because of the performances in the two games beforehand as well."

It's been a remarkable rise for Dolan, whose excellent pre-season displays have seen him bypass the Under-23s and shoot straight into Tony Mowbray's first team.

And he knows the performance levels need to continue being high to keep his place in the team.

“I still have to pinch myself, but it really is happening for me so I just need to keep working hard and putting the work in," he added.

“There are so many great players here and also some great players in the Under-23s that can easily come in, so I just need to stay on top of my game.

“To get these sort of moments and for the team to win 5-0, I want that every single weekend, but I’ve got to keep working to get it.

“I know that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, to play in the first team at such a young age.

“I need to grab it with both hands, I can’t be thinking that I’ve already made it."