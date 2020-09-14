Tyrhys: It's been a life-changing experience

Tyrhys Dolan says he's loving life as a Rovers player, but is keen to remain grounded despite an impressive beginning to his senior career.

The diminutive attacker arrived in the summer following his departure from Preston North End.

Having featured in PNE's Under-18s side, many expected the 18-year-old to link up with the Rovers Under-23s team following his switch to Ewood Park.

However, after impressing in pre-season, the talented teenager has been in and around the first team picture, and has managed to tick off two milestones over the last few weeks.

He made his professional debut in the Carabao Cup first round victory over Doncaster Rovers, before a league debut arrived against AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, with the youngster nearly marking his appearance with a goal.

“It’s been life-changing so far, coming in and hitting the ground running," a beaming Dolan told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on a whirlwind first few months at the club.

“Coming in and playing with the older boys, it’s helped me a lot. They keep giving me advice and tips, they’ve been so helpful.

“I’ve dealt well with it, the more I’m in every day, I feel I’m getting better every day.

“Sometimes I do think just how big an achievement it is for me, but I know it can be taken away so it’s vital I keep adding to my levels and keep improving.

“I’ve got to keep consistent, I know I have a long way to go. I’ve always been level headed, that’s always been my attitude. If I keep thinking like that then I’m sure things will keep getting better for me.

“It’s been amazing so far, a dream come true to have team-mates who believe in me and a gaffer who believes in me," he added.

“It’s a great feeling to step on the pitch knowing you have the trust of the gaffer, your team-mates and the fans as well, who have been amazing with me since I joined."

In his early interviews with us, Dolan has always given pointers to the backing from his family, and explains just how vital they've been throughout his career.

“My dad’s such a big influence on me," he admitted. "He watches every game we play and tells me where I should be doing better and what I’ve done well.

“He’s continuously trying to improve my game and it helps me a lot.”