Club News

Travis set to undergo surgery

The midfielder will have an operation early next week and will be out for up to 12 weeks

10 Hours ago

Lewis Travis is set to have an operation in the coming days to repair the lateral knee ligament he injured in last week’s Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle United.

After seeing a specialist, it has been agreed that the Rovers midfielder will go under the knife early next week, before beginning his rehabilitation process with the club’s medical department at Brockhall.

Confirming the news at this morning’s pre-match press conference, manager Tony Mowbray said: “It follows the lines of what we thought.

“He hasn’t had an operation yet, but he will be having an operation pretty soon – in the next four or five days – and then his rehabilitation starts.

“Whilst it’s disappointing for him and it’s disappointing for us, it’s part and parcel of football and we have to accept it.”

The Rovers boss expects Travis to be out of action for a similar length of time to Lewis Holtby, who was sidelined for 12 weeks after suffering the same injury away to Middlesbrough in February.

“Lewis Travis is younger than Lewis Holtby, so let’s hope that the timescale is a bit less,” Mowbray added.

“Travis will be pushing really hard through his rehabilitation and sometimes a younger body can heal quicker.

“Let’s wait and see with Trav. I always look at Trav and think he wants to train every day and so he will push pretty hard to get himself back on the grass as quick as he can, I’m sure.”


