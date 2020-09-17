Skip to site footer
Travis out of Chairboys clash

The midfielder is booked in to see a specialist on Friday after picking up a knee injury at Newcastle United

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Lewis Travis won't be available for selection for this weekend's Championship encounter against Wycombe Wanderers.

The 22-year-old picked up a knee injury in the Carabao Cup second round defeat at Newcastle United in midweek in a challenge with home winger Jacob Murphy.

And the boss admits that he expects the combative midfielder to be out for a while, with Travis set to see a specialist on Friday.

“I got a sheet from my physio this morning regarding the injured players and it was running off the bottom of the page," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when discussing team news ahead of Saturday's encounter.
 
“Trav is a major concern for us. He has an appointment with a specialist tomorrow, with his diagnosis a lateral ligament injury.
 
“It’s not a mild one, it’s quite severe, so we’ll prepare ourselves to be without Travis for a few months.
 
“It’s a blow to us, a huge blow to us because he’s the guy who wins the ball back for us the most and gets us back into possession.
 
“Trav was in getting treatment on Wednesday. I’m sure he’ll be pretty down when the realisation kicks in that he’ll be months from playing football again.
 
“But what I do know is that if anyone is going to be back really quickly then it will be Lewis Travis," he added hopefully.
 
“He’s a credit to himself and our football club when he plays.
 
“He’s not always the best player but he’s the most wholehearted player whenever he does feature because he’s so desperate to win.
 
“It’s a blow, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for someone else to have an impact on the team."

