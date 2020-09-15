Travis injury concern

Tony Mowbray fears Lewis Travis could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after limping out of Rovers’ Carabao Cup tie away to Newcastle United.

The Rovers midfielder twice required treatment on the pitch following a 50-50 challenge with Newcastle substitute Jacob Murphy, before finally hobbling off late on.

And Mowbray is concerned that the 22-year-old may have injured his lateral knee ligament, which could require surgery.

“It looks like we’ve picked up a pretty bad injury unfortunately,” said the Rovers boss after the 1-0 defeat.

“The frustration for me is that Travis looks like he might have a damaged lateral knee ligament and that would be a massive blow for our football club and our team.

“The positive with Trav is he’s a warrior. I’m sure he’ll be telling the physios that he’ll be ok for Saturday and yet I’ve had a good chat with the Doctor and he’s saying his lateral ligament is pretty loose.

“I would expect him to have a look at and maybe surgery, but let’s wait and see. You never know. It might not be.

“If anyone is going to be fit, Travis is going to be fit, because he’s a warrior and a monster and an amazing human being, but my first reactions are that it looks a pretty bad one.”