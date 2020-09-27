After a glut of goals at one end of the pitch, it may be easy to take one eye off the sterling job that's being done at the other end.

Nine goals have been scored in Rovers' last two games, with the team backing up a 5-0 home mauling against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend with a 4-0 away victory at Derby County on Saturday.

A brace from Bradley Johnson arrived after Tyrhys Dolan's early opener before Adam Armstrong wrapped up the superb victory late on.

And whilst Rovers' attacking intensity was dazzling, the work produced in protecting Thomas Kaminski's goal was just as eye-catching.

“It’s huge for the defenders, huge for the goalkeeper and huge for the team really," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the latest shut-out.

“We know we can go anywhere and keep clean sheets as well as attacking the way we do.

“Sometimes when you’re scoring goals, like we did down at AFC Bournemouth when we scored twice, we concede three and it’s easy for people to criticise.

“We’re not too adventurous, we’re defending really well behind the ball and are fully deserving of the clean sheet because we were putting our bodies on the line.

“It was a great clean sheet for the team."

The three-man midfield used this season certainly appears to suit Rovers' easy on the eye style, and Mowbray has been extremely impressed with the cohesion in the midffle of the park.

“[Lewis] Travis has been one of our best players over the last year or so, but we’ve scored nine goals and haven’t let any in in the two games without him.

“I imagine he’ll be sitting at home a little bit worried!" the boss joked.

“Not that he should of course because he’s an amazing footballer.

“[Lewis] Holtby’s stepped up to the mark in a deeper role rather than a 10 role, whilst [Joe] Rothwell showed today his amazing qualities and matching his work ethic with his amazing talent.

“We’re looking okay in the midfield department at the moment.

“[Jacob] Davenport’s showing me on the training ground that he’s desperate to play, [John] Buckley showed his class last week with so many superb passes, and Elliott Bennett came on this weekend to finish the game and see it out."