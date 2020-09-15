Toon trip a great challenge for us

Tyrhys Dolan says he's hoping to get the opportunity to tackle a Premier League outfit in the form of Newcastle United.

The diminutive forward is expected to be part of the travelling contingent for this evening's Carabao Cup second round test against the Magpies.

An impressive pre-season saw the teenager earn a spot on the bench in the first league outing of the campaign at AFC Bournemouth at the weekend.

And after an impressive cameo as a subsititute in the final 20 minutes on the south coast, Dolan is now pushing for a starting berth for tonight's encounter in the north-east.

“We're up against such a great team with a great history and a great stadium, so it would be amazing to get a first start at St James’ Park," he admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of the game.

“The Premier League is where this club aspires to be, so if we can go there and put up a good game against a top flight side, that would be great for the confidence in the group."

The starlet only arrived at Ewood Park in the summer, but he's already turning himself into a fans' favourite, even though Rovers supporters are yet to see him in action in the flesh.

The 18-year-old is thankful for the backing, but he remains eager to keep his feet firmly on the ground in the early stages of his Rovers career.

“I see all the messages I get after every game and they really do mean a lot," he admitted with a smile.

“I won’t get too excited as I’m only young, but I really do appreciate the messages of support I’ve got off every one of the fans so far.

“As soon as I go home my mum’s always telling me about the positive comments. We won’t get too excited, we’ll just remain focused," he added.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the fans when they’re allowed back in though, it will feel like a second debut for me."