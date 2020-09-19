Boss hails "exceptional" five-star showing

Tony Mowbray was full of praise for his side after Rovers put newly-promoted Wycombe Wanderers to the sword at Ewood Park.

In Rovers' first home league outing of the campaign, Adam Armstrong hammered home a hat-trick - the second treble of his career - with Tyrhys Dolan and Derrick Williams also getting themselves on the scoresheet in the rout.

Although it finished 5-0, Rovers ran riot and the result could have been even more emphatic were it not for visiting goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Rovers could well have reached double figures for goals during their afternoon against a Wycombe side who played the final 33 minutes a man light after Anthony Stewart was shown a straight red card for hauling down Armstrong.

And speaking afterwards, Mowbray was thrilled to see his side get exactly what they deserved for showing a ruthless streak in the first ever meeting between the two sides.

“The defenders, even at 5-0, they deserve a special mention, the likes of Williams and Lenihan today, winning headers against a pretty direct team with some physicality at the top end," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“Yet Armstrong got a hat-trick and Dolan was electric, Brereton needs a goal but really worked his socks off and we shouldn’t take away the work that Bezza’s putting into this team.

“You’d also have to say that Bradley Johnson was pretty immense and he had to be today with the physicality of Wycombe.

“It was a good performance and saw off their tirade in the opening 10 minutes before we went on to score some amazing goals.

“We were dangerous on the break and we could have scored a few more against a team who I think will cause teams problems this season," he added.

“We were brilliant and we had that clinical edge. We were exceptional and took our chances.

“They were reduced to 10 men when Arma was running through which was warranted as well.

“In the end, I think the scoreline was about right and I don’t think Wycombe can have too many complaints.”