Mowbray: Rich reward for our hard work

For the second week in succession Rovers turned on the style to earn an emphatic win

8 Hours ago

A beaming Tony Mowbray believes his side's four-goal victory was just deserved for their hard work at Pride Park against a shell-shocked Derby County.

Ex-County man Bradley Johnson slammed home a brace for his third goal in as many league games this season after Tyrhys Dolan's early opener in the East Midlands as Rovers raced into a three-goal half time lead.

Adam Armstrong's fifth league goal of the campaign made it 4-0 and ensured it was another fine day at the office for Mowbray's men who now have nine goals in their last two games.

It's also back-to-back clean sheets, with the backline standing firm on the occasions that the hosts did make a rare foray forward towards Thomas Kaminski's goal.

“The players deserve huge credit for their work rate, their effort and the energy that they’re putting into games," Mowbray reflected after the game.

“They’re getting rewarded for the hard work that they’ve been putting in over the course of the last six months.

“I’m pleased for the defenders keeping a clean sheet and the goalkeeper, who made a few saves.

“I’m pleased Armstrong scored again, [Ben] Brereton deserved a goal of course and Dolan scored as well. The front three looked so threatening.

“I’m told we had 23 shots and scored four, and that’s been one of our issues in the past, picking that last pass, finishing teams off.

“Even though we can’t be too greedy, we could have had a few more goals today and that’s fine," he added.

Johnson will take the plaudits for his brace, and Mowbray believes Rovers are now seeing the best of the experienced 33-year-old.

“Johnson got a fantastic couple of goals and is really growing into this football club now," he said. "He’s irreplaceable at the moment after his performances in the last four games.

“Let’s see if we can maintain it, young Tyrhys can maintain it and we can maintain it.

“I think we have to just keep doing what we’re doing.”

