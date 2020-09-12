Skip to site footer
Boss: So many positives to take

Despite the result, Rovers were excellent throughout the encounter against the newly-relegated Cherries on the opening day of the season

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved more after an excellent team display reaped no reward down in Dorset against AFC Bournemouth.

Goals from Bradley Johnson and Adam Armstrong twice saw Rovers come from behind against an experienced Cherries side at the Vitality Stadium.

However, opportunities came and went for the visitors, who also had a goal ruled out for offside against Lewis Holtby before Arnaud Danjuma won the contest for Jason Tindall's side against the run of play.

And speaking afterwards, Mowbray was "proud" of his team's display in warm conditions down on the south coast.

“I don’t think there was any doubt that we produced a good performance, a performance that I was very proud of," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“We saw their work rate, the way they stuck together and the way they came back from adversity on two occasions.

“At 2-2, I thought there was only one team that was going to win it, and we had a goal through Holtby marginally ruled out for offside.

“So to lose it is really frustrating and disappointing for us.

“There were plenty of positives from us, I’ve said to the lads in there that if that’s the performance level from us every week then we’ll win a lot of football matches this season.

“We should be proud to go forward, there’s no negativity, we’ll look to move forward and keep improving.

“Work rate, performance, effort, desire, it’s all there," he added.

"I do feel we need one or two more to help the group because of the intensity of the game on what was a very warm day down on the south coast.

“The way we’re putting the effort in, it’s demanding, but they should all be proud of themselves, the chances we created against a side who carry an obvious threat having just been relegated from the Premier League.”


